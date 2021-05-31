iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Verity Asset Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 80.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $421.65 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $296.49 and a 1 year high of $424.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $417.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $389.56.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.