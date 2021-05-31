Northwest Wealth Management LLC Sells 38 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its position in shares of Tesla by 800.0% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 45 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 41.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Tesla to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. FIX raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 price target (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.19.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $625.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $602.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 625.22, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $665.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $683.75. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.84 and a 52 week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.30, for a total value of $426,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,132,617.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,097,327.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,653 shares of company stock valued at $77,798,067 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

