TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) Tops One Day Volume of $176.00

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded down 33.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 31st. One TEAM (TokenStars) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded 83.4% higher against the dollar. TEAM (TokenStars) has a market cap of $112,593.54 and approximately $176.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TEAM (TokenStars) Coin Profile

TEAM (TokenStars) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 coins and its circulating supply is 12,429,563 coins. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official website is tokenstars.com . TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin . TEAM (TokenStars)’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenstars

According to CryptoCompare, “TeamUP is a PoS cryptocurrency. It was launched as a way to protect less technical and experienced users from investing in dead or scam coins. TeamUP uses the ICO funds gathered for trading and the proceeds are then distributed through higher and higher buy walls to keep the coin market value growing. “

Buying and Selling TEAM (TokenStars)

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEAM (TokenStars) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEAM (TokenStars) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TEAM (TokenStars) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

