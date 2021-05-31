BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 87,972 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 52.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,178 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 87,972 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $6,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,771,997 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,866,164,000 after purchasing an additional 295,370 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,376,215 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $932,281,000 after purchasing an additional 90,596 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,193,327 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $796,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,316 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,301,520 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $570,395,000 after purchasing an additional 138,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $462,515,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTSH has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $71.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $52.23 and a 52 week high of $82.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.56 and a 200 day moving average of $77.69.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.77%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

