BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 15,081 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 162,898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 15,081 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $7,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BWA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,227,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $742,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727,383 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,344,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,912,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 141.5% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,369,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $91,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,500 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,934,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $190,684,000 after acquiring an additional 870,586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 9,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $512,692.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,121 shares in the company, valued at $3,905,007.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joseph F. Fadool sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $928,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 122,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,301,254.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,033 shares of company stock valued at $5,839,505. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BWA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

BWA stock opened at $51.29 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.13. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $54.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.57.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 12.53%. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

