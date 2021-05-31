PARSIQ (PRQ) Price Up 59.7% Over Last Week

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 31st. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $97.51 million and $1.32 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PARSIQ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.86 or 0.00002388 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded up 59.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About PARSIQ

PRQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,834,405 coins. The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

