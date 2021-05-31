Analyzing LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) & ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP)

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) and LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares ThredUp and LightInTheBox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ThredUp N/A N/A N/A LightInTheBox 3.34% 31.48% 9.98%

This table compares ThredUp and LightInTheBox’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ThredUp $186.01 million 11.95 -$47.88 million N/A N/A LightInTheBox $398.15 million 0.82 $13.32 million N/A N/A

LightInTheBox has higher revenue and earnings than ThredUp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.5% of ThredUp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.6% of LightInTheBox shares are held by institutional investors. 62.2% of LightInTheBox shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ThredUp and LightInTheBox, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ThredUp 0 1 7 0 2.88 LightInTheBox 0 0 0 0 N/A

ThredUp currently has a consensus target price of $20.86, suggesting a potential downside of 11.58%. Given ThredUp’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ThredUp is more favorable than LightInTheBox.

Summary

LightInTheBox beats ThredUp on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc. operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

LightInTheBox Company Profile

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly from manufacturers to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products. It also provides supplier chain management, research and development, customer, marketing, administrative and general support, logistic, warehouse management, and local delivery services, as well as technology research and development, mobile application software development, and information technology support services. The company offers its products through www.lightinthebox.com, www.miniinthebox.com, www.ezbuy.com, and other websites and mobile applications, which are available in 25 languages and cover approximately 140 countries and regions. LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

