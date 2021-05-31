Basso Capital Management L.P. Invests $486,000 in BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BLUA)

Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BLUA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 50,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.54% of BlueRiver Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlueRiver Acquisition during the first quarter worth $819,000.

Get BlueRiver Acquisition alerts:

NYSE BLUA opened at $9.69 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.76. BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $9.93.

Blueriver Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BLUA).

Receive News & Ratings for BlueRiver Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueRiver Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.