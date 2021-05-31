Basso Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Athlon Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SWETU)

Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Athlon Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SWETU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 66,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWETU opened at $9.99 on Monday. Athlon Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $10.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03.

Athlon Acquisition Profile

Athlon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

