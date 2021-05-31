$0.39 EPS Expected for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) will announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Healthpeak Properties posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Healthpeak Properties.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $446.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.89 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PEAK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.23.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $159,737.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at $157,734.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,422,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,878,000 after buying an additional 144,519 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 14.2% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 32,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,276,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 160.6% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 23,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEAK opened at $33.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.04. The stock has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 65.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.70. Healthpeak Properties has a 52 week low of $24.35 and a 52 week high of $34.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.17%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

