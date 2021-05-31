Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC Buys 141 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,192 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in The Boeing by 1,479.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,879 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,032 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 26,315 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after purchasing an additional 12,025 shares during the last quarter. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA opened at $247.02 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $237.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.08. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $141.58 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $144.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.70) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $307.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.54.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

