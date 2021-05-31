Brokerages Anticipate First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Brokerages expect First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) to announce $0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for First Solar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $1.96. First Solar posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 140%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Solar will report full year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $4.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $5.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Solar.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. First Solar had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $803.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of First Solar from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of First Solar from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.76.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.23, for a total value of $45,226.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,517.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,822 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $134,044.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,112 shares in the company, valued at $81,809.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,093 shares of company stock worth $3,109,203 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in First Solar by 2,272.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 627.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLR opened at $76.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.69. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $45.07 and a fifty-two week high of $112.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.98.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

