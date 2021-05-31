Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) to Announce -$0.05 EPS

Brokerages expect Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) to post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bill.com’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.05). Bill.com posted earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.13). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.13). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bill.com.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The company had revenue of $59.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BILL shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna started coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.71.

Shares of BILL opened at $148.92 on Wednesday. Bill.com has a 52-week low of $66.07 and a 52-week high of $195.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.23 and its 200-day moving average is $144.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.61 and a beta of 2.36.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 4,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.03, for a total value of $822,674.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,876,459.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total value of $299,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,326 shares of company stock worth $18,478,533 over the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BILL. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $644,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $370,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Bill.com by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bill.com by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 16,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

