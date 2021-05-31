Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.650-0.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $300 million-$320 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $274.10 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Brooks Automation has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.11.

NASDAQ BRKS opened at $102.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.73. Brooks Automation has a one year low of $38.16 and a one year high of $108.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.67 and a beta of 1.97.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Brooks Automation will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In other news, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 1,760 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $158,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

