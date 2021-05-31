Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) Short Interest Update

Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 181,300 shares, a decrease of 46.0% from the April 29th total of 335,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

ARD opened at $24.71 on Monday. Ardagh Group has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $28.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.86. The stock has a market cap of $461.09 million, a PE ratio of -130.05 and a beta of 1.21.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Ardagh Group had a negative return on equity of 105.11% and a negative net margin of 0.65%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Ardagh Group during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ardagh Group during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Ardagh Group during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Ardagh Group during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Ardagh Group by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARD. BMO Capital Markets cut Ardagh Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ardagh Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ardagh Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Ardagh Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ardagh Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

About Ardagh Group

Ardagh Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America.

