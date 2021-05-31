Wasatch Advisors Inc. Acquires 270,475 Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 941,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 270,475 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean were worth $25,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,710,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,038,000 after purchasing an additional 7,343 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,136,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,823,000 after purchasing an additional 54,681 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 968,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,283,000 after purchasing an additional 350,922 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,548,000 after buying an additional 446,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 270,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,702,000 after buying an additional 78,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HCCI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.83.

NASDAQ:HCCI opened at $30.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $745.30 million, a PE ratio of 45.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $34.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.14.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $105.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.20 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 4.70%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.