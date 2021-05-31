iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Short Interest Update

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 888,500 shares, a drop of 46.8% from the April 29th total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,882,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $59.96 on Monday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $58.88 and a 12 month high of $61.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,620,000.

