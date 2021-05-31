iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,023 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.8% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,309,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,808 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,087,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,102,000 after buying an additional 1,194,571 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,637,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,840,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,055,000 after buying an additional 298,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 758.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 288,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,744,000 after buying an additional 255,216 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $76.13 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.04. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.21 and a 1 year high of $76.35.

