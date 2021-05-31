Basso Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LWAC)

Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LWAC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.44% of Locust Walk Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Locust Walk Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $240,000. 34.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LWAC stock opened at $9.82 on Monday. Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $10.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.82.

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

