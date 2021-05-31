Basso Capital Management L.P. Invests $1.07 Million in KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA)

Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 109,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

Separately, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in KludeIn I Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $973,000.

Shares of INKA opened at $9.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.78. KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $10.10.

KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on completing a business combination with a software or technology-enabled business serving consumers or enterprises in the United States.

