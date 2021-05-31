E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) Position Increased by Basso Capital Management L.P.

Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) by 317.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,014 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.21% of E.Merge Technology Acquisition worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 25.9% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 103,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 21,377 shares during the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 428,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,388,000 after acquiring an additional 28,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition stock opened at $9.72 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.04. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $11.00.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

