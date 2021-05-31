Certified Advisory Corp Invests $322,000 in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 459.2% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,485.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000.

NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $55.20 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $35.60 and a 1-year high of $55.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.93 and a 200 day moving average of $48.98.

