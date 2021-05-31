Certified Advisory Corp Invests $375,000 in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,675 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 9.8% in the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 10,870 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West increased its position in McDonald’s by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,094 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its position in McDonald’s by 16.7% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 12,281 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 2.3% in the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 11,868 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in McDonald’s by 372.8% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 57,069 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $12,791,000 after purchasing an additional 44,998 shares during the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.48.

NYSE:MCD opened at $233.89 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $178.88 and a 1-year high of $238.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $232.87 and a 200 day moving average of $218.92. The firm has a market cap of $174.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

