Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.00 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) will announce ($1.00) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.90) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.15). Spirit Airlines posted earnings of ($3.59) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full-year earnings of ($3.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.94) to ($2.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $4.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Spirit Airlines.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $0.15. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 34.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.67%. The firm had revenue of $461.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.86) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $26.50 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Vertical Research cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.36.

NYSE:SAVE opened at $35.71 on Monday. Spirit Airlines has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $40.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.70 and a 200 day moving average of $31.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.72.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVE. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1,081.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 583,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,263,000 after acquiring an additional 128,527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

