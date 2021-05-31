TrumpCoin Market Cap Achieves $559,380.67 (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded up 22.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 31st. Over the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded 36.6% higher against the dollar. One TrumpCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0847 or 0.00000236 BTC on exchanges. TrumpCoin has a total market capitalization of $559,380.67 and approximately $8,285.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TrumpCoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004555 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00070699 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00047394 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.90 or 0.00264509 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00044374 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00008904 BTC.

TrumpCoin Coin Profile

TrumpCoin (TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com . The Reddit community for TrumpCoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrumpCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrumpCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.