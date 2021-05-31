Cipher (CPR) Price Hits $0.0014

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 31st. Cipher has a market cap of $101,980.58 and approximately $83,655.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cipher coin can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cipher has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cipher alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00111751 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002388 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000083 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $253.21 or 0.00705769 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004375 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Cipher Profile

Cipher (CPR) is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,023,402 coins. Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cipher’s official website is ciphercryptotech.org

Buying and Selling Cipher

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cipher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cipher using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cipher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cipher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.