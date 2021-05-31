Model N (NYSE:MODN) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.010-0.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $48.50 million-$49 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $47.89 million.Model N also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.210-0.240 EPS.

NYSE MODN opened at $35.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -56.62 and a beta of 0.96. Model N has a 52 week low of $28.76 and a 52 week high of $48.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.15.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.60% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $48.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Model N will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

MODN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised shares of Model N from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Model N from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Model N from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Model N from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.60.

In other Model N news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $502,988.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,499 shares in the company, valued at $17,015,604.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $201,601.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 157,266 shares in the company, valued at $6,087,766.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,756 shares of company stock worth $952,690 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

