Certified Advisory Corp Buys New Shares in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

XMLV opened at $54.33 on Monday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $55.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.20 and its 200 day moving average is $50.37.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.