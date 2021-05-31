Wrapmanager Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Wrapmanager Inc. lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,715 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 844.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,304 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 19,956 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,616,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,386 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $10,759,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Finally, R. W. Roge & Company Inc. purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. 64.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $178.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $324.59 billion, a PE ratio of -71.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.66. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $108.02 and a 12-month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.00.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.