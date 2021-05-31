Wrapmanager Inc. Grows Stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 54.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 1,148.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,076,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,772,000 after purchasing an additional 990,043 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the fourth quarter worth $44,953,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,155,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,979,000 after purchasing an additional 514,428 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,785,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,930,000 after purchasing an additional 479,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of LiveRamp by 7,200.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,923,000 after buying an additional 450,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on LiveRamp from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. LiveRamp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.78.

NYSE:RAMP opened at $50.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.02 and a beta of 1.15. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $40.08 and a one year high of $87.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.40.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.21 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 5.28% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

