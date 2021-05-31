Certified Advisory Corp Takes $896,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 8,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 10,153 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $106.08 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $74.53 and a 52-week high of $112.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.94.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

