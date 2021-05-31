Zacks: Brokerages Expect Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) to Post $0.44 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) will report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.45. Capital Southwest reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Capital Southwest.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 74.76%. The company had revenue of $17.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.76 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital Southwest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Shares of CSWC opened at $26.90 on Wednesday. Capital Southwest has a one year low of $12.32 and a one year high of $27.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.47. The stock has a market cap of $563.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.20%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in Capital Southwest by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 865,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,366,000 after acquiring an additional 24,649 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Capital Southwest by 21,401.8% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 388,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,615,000 after acquiring an additional 386,944 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Capital Southwest by 25.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 348,926 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after acquiring an additional 70,550 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC raised its position in Capital Southwest by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 257,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after acquiring an additional 8,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Capital Southwest by 4.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,944 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.17% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

