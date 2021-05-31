L & S Advisors Inc Makes New $2.33 Million Investment in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,716 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $582.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $553.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $470.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $199.70 and a 1 year high of $595.90.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 28.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Karen Hon sold 421 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.71, for a total value of $242,794.91. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,326.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 127 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.27, for a total transaction of $72,932.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,461.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 679 shares of company stock worth $392,323. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SIVB shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $547.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price (up from $564.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $566.60.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

