Coastline Trust Co Sells 10,365 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Coastline Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 37.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,365 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 81,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,873,000 after acquiring an additional 8,077 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after purchasing an additional 19,225 shares during the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $4,151,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,265,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,664,499,000 after buying an additional 676,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

TSM opened at $117.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $608.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.91. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $49.86 and a 1 year high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 38.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

