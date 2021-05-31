Rational Advisors LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,417,000 after acquiring an additional 71,732 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

MKTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $575.00 to $538.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $545.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $570.67.

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.92, for a total value of $1,340,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,111,408.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.35, for a total value of $1,849,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,599 shares in the company, valued at $15,072,147.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,070 shares of company stock worth $17,330,099 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

MKTX opened at $466.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.32 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $485.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $525.72. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $431.19 and a one year high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.06 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 42.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 33.63%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

