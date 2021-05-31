Wrapmanager Inc. Has $613,000 Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Wrapmanager Inc. cut its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) by 12.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,452 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 16,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period.

BSJN opened at $25.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.31. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.73 and a 1 year high of $25.49.

