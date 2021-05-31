Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Acquired by Blume Capital Management Inc.

Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 390.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 442.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,782,392 shares in the company, valued at $58,430,232. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total transaction of $278,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,247,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,098,185.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,306,723 shares of company stock valued at $138,644,584 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, William Blair lowered Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

PLTR stock opened at $22.95 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.01.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.22 million. The company’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

