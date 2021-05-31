Rational Advisors LLC Invests $163,000 in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 440.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EXR shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.62.

In related news, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total value of $47,942.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,701.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.12, for a total value of $125,663.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,600.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,941 shares of company stock worth $20,517,645. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $149.81 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.29. The company has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $88.88 and a one year high of $150.23.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.78 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 43.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

