Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 61.8% from the April 29th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MQBKY opened at $117.90 on Monday. Macquarie Group has a one year low of $71.45 and a one year high of $126.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.82.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.589 per share. This is an increase from Macquarie Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.96. This represents a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Macquarie Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

About Macquarie Group

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CMG), and Macquarie Capital segments.

