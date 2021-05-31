Zymergen (ZY) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Zymergen (NASDAQ: ZY):

5/17/2021 – Zymergen is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Zymergen is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Zymergen is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Zymergen is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ZY opened at $32.38 on Monday. Zymergen Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $52.00.

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

