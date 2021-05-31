Firan Technology Group Co. (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) Short Interest Update

Firan Technology Group Co. (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 65.9% from the April 29th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.2 days.

FTGFF stock opened at $2.47 on Monday. Firan Technology Group has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $2.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.02 and a 200 day moving average of $1.67.

Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.88 million for the quarter.

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells printed circuit boards, illuminated cockpit display panels, and keyboards in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, FTG Circuits (Circuits) and FTG Aerospace (Aerospace). The company provides printed circuit boards, standard rigid, high-density interconnect, RF circuitry, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

