BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 302,100 shares, an increase of 63.1% from the April 29th total of 185,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 183,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on BlueLinx in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on BlueLinx from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

BlueLinx stock opened at $50.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.83. BlueLinx has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $70.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.84.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $6.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $4.19. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 268.95% and a net margin of 4.15%.

In other news, CEO Mitchell B. Lewis sold 17,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $899,946.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mitchell B. Lewis sold 13,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $692,870.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,374 shares of company stock valued at $2,364,292. Insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BXC. Crown Advisors Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. now owns 125,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 163.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 27,722 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 914.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the 4th quarter worth $404,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the 4th quarter worth $376,000. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

About BlueLinx

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support and walls in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding and trim, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

