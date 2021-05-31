Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on May 31st, 2021

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,085,000 shares, a growth of 49.5% from the April 29th total of 1,395,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 534.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PCFBF opened at $0.36 on Monday. Pacific Basin Shipping has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average of $0.24.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Pacific Basin Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Pacific Basin Shipping Company Profile

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. As of February 29, 2020, the company had a fleet of 235 ships, including 133 Handysize vessels, 117 Supramax vessels, and 2 Post-Panamax vessels. It also offers shipping consulting, ocean shipping, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services; and engages in the vessel owning and chartering, and convertible bonds issuing activities.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Basin Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Basin Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.