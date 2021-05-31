Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,085,000 shares, a growth of 49.5% from the April 29th total of 1,395,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 534.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PCFBF opened at $0.36 on Monday. Pacific Basin Shipping has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average of $0.24.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Pacific Basin Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. As of February 29, 2020, the company had a fleet of 235 ships, including 133 Handysize vessels, 117 Supramax vessels, and 2 Post-Panamax vessels. It also offers shipping consulting, ocean shipping, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services; and engages in the vessel owning and chartering, and convertible bonds issuing activities.

