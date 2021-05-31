NuVim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVM) Short Interest Up 40.0% in May

NuVim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the April 29th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NuVim stock opened at $0.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01. NuVim has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02.

NuVim Company Profile

NuVim, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beverage products in the United States. It offers refrigerated dietary supplement beverages in various flavors, including strawberry, vanilla, orange tangerine, and fruit symphony; shelf stable beverages; powdered supplements in vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry flavors; and natural teas and lemonade, such as black tea with lemon, green tea with citrus, and lemonade.

