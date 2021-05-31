NuVim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVM) Short Interest Up 40.0% in May

NuVim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the April 29th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
NuVim stock opened at $0.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01. NuVim has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02.
NuVim Company Profile
