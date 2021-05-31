Xponance Inc. Lowers Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Xponance Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $3,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ball during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ball during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Ball during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Ball by 358.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ball during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ball alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLL. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Ball in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ball in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Ball has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

BLL opened at $82.16 on Monday. Ball Co. has a one year low of $66.25 and a one year high of $102.76. The company has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.97.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Ball had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

In related news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $713,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.