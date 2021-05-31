Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 688.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,779 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $4,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in FOX in the first quarter valued at $926,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 20.1% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 102.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 12,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,304,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOXA opened at $37.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.89. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $23.93 and a 12-month high of $44.80.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. FOX had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%. As a group, analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOXA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FOX from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

