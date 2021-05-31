iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Stake Boosted by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $14,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IYW. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 329.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 372.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 282.8% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 288.6% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $92.46 on Monday. iShares US Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.93 and a fifty-two week high of $95.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.09.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

