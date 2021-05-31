Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Increases Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 372.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,131 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 25.2% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in CBRE Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in CBRE Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in CBRE Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.20.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $87.78 on Monday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.03 and a 52 week high of $89.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. On average, analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,379,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 864,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,616,245.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $934,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,593,625.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,773 shares of company stock valued at $3,917,237 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

