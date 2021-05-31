Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 374.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,684 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,743 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx in the first quarter worth $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 368.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $371,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,179. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $127.00 on Monday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.08 and a 1 year high of $154.93. The stock has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.66 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.02 and a 200-day moving average of $133.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 6.00.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

