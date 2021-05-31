Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases 5,776 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 383.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,283 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,776 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 84.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 38,005 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $12,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.19, for a total transaction of $4,334,280.00. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.51, for a total transaction of $509,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,860 shares of company stock valued at $17,229,105 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $363.25 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $352.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $343.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a PE ratio of -79.66 and a beta of 1.39. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.48 and a 1 year high of $403.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

PANW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.21.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

